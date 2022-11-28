There is so much to be thankful for this holiday season.
With the help of hundreds of volunteers who together donated thousands of hours of labor, Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam was able to construct three houses in 2022 for local homebuyers here in the Kanawha Valley. Each of these homebuyers completed a financial literacy program and Habitat’s one-of-a-kind Master Homeowner Program, where they learned about the fundamental responsibilities and maintenance tasks of homeownership.
They also have invested hundreds of hours of sweat equity building their own house or a house for others in our program. Our homebuyers do this because, like all of us at Habitat, we believe everyone deserves a decent place to live.
This holiday season, we are also greatly thankful for the community members who have donated lightly used household furnishings, fixtures, latex paint, leftover building materials and other items to our two Habitat ReStore locations.
The proceeds from the sales of these donated items are immediately used to purchase construction materials for the houses that we build here in Kanawha and Putnam counties. It also redirects tons and tons of materials that would otherwise be taken to a landfill or dumped illegally.
Finally, we could not do what we do for our neighbors without the generous support from our financial donors. For a nonprofit organization like Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam, every donation counts — no matter how large or small. This year, we received two very generous donations from the estates of members of our community. We greatly appreciate the support provided by individuals and businesses who join in building homes, communities and hope.
With a record number of people in our homebuyer program, it is clear that our work is more important than ever. We are thankful for our staff and everyone who make it possible for us to offer a hand up to others in our community.
Andrew N. Blackwood, Ed.D.
Executive director and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam