Editor:
My grandmother received an organ transplant in 1988, one of the first kidney recipients at CAMC. But we aren’t just recipients in my family. My sister, Vicki, was an organ donor. Just before she died, Vicki was being evaluated to be a living kidney donor to our sister, Jami, who suffers from polycystic kidney disease — the same disease that our grandmother had.
Unfortunately, before she could donate her kidney to Jami, Vicki passed away.
We were devastated. But when we found out that Vicki had registered to be an organ donor on her driver’s license, we wholeheartedly supported her decision — not just because we’re nurses and know it’s the right thing to do, but also because we knew Vicki would have wanted Jami to receive her kidney. And in the end, Jami did receive Vicki’s lifesaving gift. It was bittersweet for all of us, but we now see how healing donation can be for the recipients and the donor families.
Knowing that up to eight lives can be saved by one organ donor, our family is joining with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), Donate Life West Virginia and Gov. Jim Justice to celebrate the first-ever West Virginia Donor Day this Sunday.
Right now, 500 West Virginia residents are waiting on an organ donation. Please don’t make them wait another day. Like Vicki, you too can save more than one life. Register today to be an organ donor at https://donatelifewv.org.
Samantha Stone
Charleston