LETTER: Helping foster and kinship care families will help all of WV

Editor:
The Legislature is on the verge of making an unprecedented investment in addressing the critical needs of our foster care system. Delegates are poised to raise rates to encourage foster and kinship families to keep children in their extended-family homes and communities.
The Department of Health and Human Resources also has invested in the thousands of relatives taking care of their own, without requiring the intervention of state custody.
This is a win-win for everyone. It is bipartisan.
We need to celebrate the courage, commitment and caring of our legislators and others who are willing to move past ideology and politics to embrace actions that are truly in the best interests of the children and families in our state.
We can each encourage and thank those who are taking the lead in this work. It is not over yet. However, there is every indication that key decision-makers are finding a clear path and leading the way. We will be better off based on their actions to improve the lives of our most vulnerable kids and families.
Betty Rivard
Charleston