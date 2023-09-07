LETTER: High school football blowouts humiliate teen athletes Sep 7, 2023 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:What has happened to sportsmanship? Or just plain decency?High school transfer portals? Ego-driven coaches? What?Last week, several West Virginia high school football games were lopsided victories (Hurricane beating Capital, 93-7, for example).There is no excuse for inflicting such humiliation on teenage athletes.What lessons are being taught?Ronald HusonCharleston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Healthy Grandfamilies director discusses growth, services of free, statewide initiative Film Futures Foundation paves way for economic diversification through state-made cinema CSX and CPKC partnering on hydrogen conversion Hydrogen: Is it the fuel of the future? New Tamarack Foundation arts program takes entrepreneurial approach Upcoming Events