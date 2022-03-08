We are watching a war in real time. Ukrainian women and children are fleeing their country, only to leave their husbands and sons behind to fight the Russian onslaught. Their pain and suffering is reaching most corners of the free world.
That pain and suffering, to a small extent, is now reaching our shores, in the form of higher prices at the gas pump.
One simple idea to consider is to drive slower. Back off the pedal and travel five or 10 miles per hour slower than you usually drive. Set the cruise control, instead of speeding up and down. Leave earlier than usual. Enjoy the scenery and feel more relaxed that you are saving some money.
Listen to more of your music, you might get an extra song or two in before arriving at your destination.
Set up a carpool for work or for taking kids to school or after-school sports.
If that hefty gasoline bill is going to put a crimp in your budget, you might even want to think about a regular cup of coffee, instead of that chocolate mocha double espresso latte with whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkled on top.
We are all going to suffer from higher prices, whether at the pump or the local grocery store, but that suffering can be eased a bit by cutting back our spending in certain areas.
Think about how the Ukrainians are suffering each and every day. That alone should make any cuts in your budget palatable.