LETTER: Highways workers are appreciated for their hard work

Editor:
In all the rain and snow Feb. 7 had to offer, I drove from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to Falls View, West Virginia. I am neither bragging nor complaining.
I want to thank all of the Highways workers who made the trip possible. I saw many of them working in the bad weather as I drove by. It was dark by the time I turned onto W.Va. 16, off of U.S. 19 at Fayetteville. The road was completely covered in snow and visibility was limited. After I crossed the Cotton Hill Bridge, the roads were totally snow free. Every inch of Gauley Mountain was clear.
Thank you, to all the Highways workers. We drivers appreciate you, even though we do not tell you often enough.
Susan Williams
Charlton Heights