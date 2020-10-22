Editor:
In 1996, an election year, I was the rector of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. As I was preparing to preach on the Sunday Gospel, “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and give to God what is God’s,” I was distracted by an article I had recently read. It discussed the increasing number of Americans who do not make the effort to vote. I contrasted that attitude with how seriously my immigrant father took that responsibility.
The article stated that most people gave as an excuse, “My vote won't matter anyway, so why bother?” And, because people stopped voting, they also stopped studying the issues or paying serious attention to the candidates.
But the article went on to give examples of how important a single vote can be. If it had not been for one vote in 1776, German, not English, would have been the official language in the United States. The state of Texas became part of the United States by one vote. One vote kept the 17th president of the United Sates, Andrew Johnson, from being impeached.
On the international scene, one vote also has been crucial at times. One vote gave Oliver Cromwell control of all England in 1645. One vote caused King Charles I of England to be executed. One vote changed the entire nation of France from a monarchy to a republic.
Would you believe that, in 1923, Adolf Hitler became the leader of the Nazi party by one vote? Think of it -- one vote, and millions of Jews and Poles might not have been slaughtered. One vote and, possibly, World War II might not have taken place.
The point is painfully clear: One vote can literally change the world.
That Sunday’s Gospel states a critical message for every Christian. Jesus makes it clear: We are citizens of two worlds; citizens of earth and citizens of Heaven. We have responsibilities toward God, lawful authority in Heaven, and toward Caesar, lawful authority on earth. And these two obligations are like two sides of the same coin. A failure in our duty as citizens literally constitutes a failure in our duty as Christians.
Msgr. P. Edward Sadie, PA, STL,
Former rector/pastor,
Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart