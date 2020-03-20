LETTER: How could a white nationalist group buy Berkeley Castle?

Editor:
Flying quietly under the radar last month was a news item out of Berkeley Springs that should concern all West Virginians.
VDARE — an anti-immigration organization designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — finalized its purchase of the historic Berkeley Castle, with an eye toward using the 132-year-old property as a destination for meetings and conferences.
Describing VDARE’s envisioned role in its new community, Peter Brimelow, the group’s founder, told Maryland’s Hagerstown Herald-Mail, “We absolutely will not be having rallies, marches or demonstrations. We’ve never been involved in anything like that and never will be. We just want to be good, quiet neighbors.”
As a sample of VDARE’s neighborly rhetoric, I submit Brimelow’s statement on the “racial specialization of crime,” given at the American Renaissance Conference in 2017 (available on YouTube): “There’s ethnic specialization in crime. And Hispanics do specialize in rape, particularly of children. They’re very prone to it, compared to other groups.”
Earlier this year, trafficking in familiar, shopworn anti-Zionist conspiracies, Brimelow stated: “Trump won because he was an implicitly white candidate. He didn’t say or do very much to appeal to the white vote. But he was able to somehow signal it. And it worked. But the downside is that a lot of other people don’t like that kind of thing. Frankly, I think that is particularly true for American Jews. The hysteria of American Jews about Trump is just unbelievable, staggering. And they are well able to finance an opposition to Trump ...” (YouTube).
So who exactly is enabling VDARE’s efforts to “quietly” spread their poisonous agenda far and wide? According to MorganCountyUSA.org, an online community newsletter, “Settlement of the transaction took place late Friday afternoon [Feb. 22] at Trump & Trump, the law firm of West Virginia Sen. Charles Trump (R-Morgan) in Berkeley Springs.”
West Virginia does not need the business of white nationalists. Everyone responsible for this property falling into the hands of a nakedly white nationalist group should be called to account.
Why a West Virginia state senator’s law firm went out of its way to accommodate a virulently anti-Semitic, white nationalist organization and allowed it gain a foothold in the Mountain State when so many other communities have refused to allow it a platform to broadcast its hateful agenda, is a question that deserves answers.
Sean K. Conroy
Saint Albans