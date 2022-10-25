I have read proposed Amendments 1, 2, 3 and 4 and have come to the conclusion that they are so vague, and also wide open enough, that you could drive a truck through them. I look at each of them as a contract that I would not sign. I do not wish to change our constitution to give any further power to the Legislature.
This Republican-supermajority Legislature that came up with all these amendments are only serving their masters who are looking out for themselves. Of course, they need their masters in order to get more money for their campaigns, and once again they want each of us to pay and get nothing in return. They have proven themselves not to listen or even respond to the everyday people that elected them.
Amendment 1 keeping the courts out of impeachment is not needed. Why give more power to people that cannot handle what they have now? Not saying that to be mean, but it is pretty well documented.
Amendment 2 giving the power to repeal the business inventory tax and the machine tax is just a giveaway for large business. We have given so many breaks to business (mostly large and out of state) with nothing to show for it. Do not plan to save any money for yourself on this one, because it will not happen. We are the last in line.
Amendment 3 has to do with incorporation of churches. I have only heard “everyone else is doing it (other states) so why shouldn’t we?” I learned as a child this was never a good argument.
Amendment 4 is very bad news for our public school system. Most of us went to public school and made it just fine without any interference from the Legislature. I am not for the big-business charter schools that are planning to rob our public school system. Our Legislature never bothered to even ask if we wanted charter schools. I would bet the majority of our people do not.
I will vote to extend the school levy in Kanawha County.