Editor:

I have read proposed Amendments 1, 2, 3 and 4 and have come to the conclusion that they are so vague, and also wide open enough, that you could drive a truck through them. I look at each of them as a contract that I would not sign. I do not wish to change our constitution to give any further power to the Legislature.

