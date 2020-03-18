LETTER: In accepting coronavirus threat, Trump blusters still

Editor:
Over the past couple days, President Donald Trump has uncharacteristically toned down his act in finally accepting the severity of the coronavirus threat in our country.
Yet, even in the departure from his usual bluster, he couldn’t help himself. He had to pat himself on the back by saying, “I knew this was a pandemic before anyone else did.”
This coming from someone who, less than 10 days ago, told us not to worry because he “had a hunch” it would not be a serious threat in the United States.
I’m reminded of an old saying that it is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt. Donald Trump is clearly unfamiliar with that quote.
He has railed for over three years against “fake news” but, in my 74 years, I have never seen anyone who creates more of it.
Jack Cipoletti
Charleston