Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a 50% state income tax reduction. If implemented, this reduction would remove over $300 million from the state’s tax revenue.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you