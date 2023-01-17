Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a 50% state income tax reduction. If implemented, this reduction would remove over $300 million from the state’s tax revenue.
Although the state has a current $1.3 billion revenue surplus, this is a temporary occurrence. This surplus can be applied to the many needs and vacancies to fill in the services the state is supposed to provide.
Such a tax cut would hurt the state’s economic status and the lives of most West Virginians. The top 20% of economic classes (those who earn $92,000 per year up to the top 1%, who earn $443,000 or more annually) would get 62% of the tax breaks involved.
Unless a family in these classifications has a child they are supporting in college, most of the tax savings would be considered as discretionary income, for which the family does not need to use to pay monthly or yearly expenses for necessities such as food, transportation, housing and health.
So, what do most families in these tax brackets do with this windfall of discretionary income? They place it in their investment accounts, as a means to build up their savings. Where do these investments go? Most investment accounts go into national or global stocks and bonds, that mostly do not invest their money in West Virginia corporations or programs. Hence, we are looking at 62% of $300 million, or about $186,000,000 in West Virginia tax dollars going out of state and out of the economic activity within West Virginia.
Not only does such a tax reduction reduce money available for longstanding needs and services within West Virginia under the purview of the state government, it reduces the overall economic activity that these moneys can generate in the private sector. Such an income tax reduction is a bad idea for West Virginia and for West Virginians. It will hurt our economy, while keeping needed funds from taking care of outstanding needs that are not currently being funded as they should be.