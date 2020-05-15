LETTER: Incompetent president was not prepared for the coronavirus

Editor:
How is it possible? In the richest country, despite four months of warnings at the federal level, West Virginia dentists still can’t reopen because they don’t have adequate personal protective equipment and masks. Meanwhile, the feds turned down an offer by a U.S. manufacturer to make millions of N95 masks.
It is clearly the malignant incompetence and bullheaded refusal at the White House to coordinate provision of adequate supplies to the states. Disbanding the pandemic office, inadequate supplies, inadequate testing, first in the number of deaths in the world: This is what you get when you elect amateurs with no experience in governing.
Make America great? As columnist Timothy Egan said, this White House can’t even get enough cotton swabs and 75-cent masks.
Robin L. Godfrey
Charleston