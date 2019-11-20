LETTER: Is the GOP going down with Trump's sinking ship?

Editor:
Whatever dirty tricks Trump might have forced on Ukraine, Republicans now argue that Biden did the same thing in 2015.
The fact is that in 2015 Republicans were not protesting the mission Biden was given, they were endorsing it. Did you hear any Republican voices in 2015 protesting that Biden was doing something wrong? Did you hear any Republican voices calling for the impeachment of Biden (which at that time they had the partisan majority to do) for the cause of corruption?
The second difference between 2015 and what Trump did in Ukraine is that Biden did what he did fully in public. Trump did it in secret, and then tried to make it more secret when his staff tried to bury the transcript in a top secret server.
Trump argues after the fact that he held up aid (after previously lying about it) because other countries weren’t doing their share and he was concerned about Ukraine corruption.
But did Trump say during the July 25 call, “We need to see more progress on the elimination of corruption?”
No, Trump talked only of an investigation of his political rivals, either the Democrats or Biden.
One of the lies Republicans had deployed is that the whistleblower said he heard the Bidens were brought up in the July 25 phone call eight times, there aren’t that many such references in the transcript released and Lt. Col. Vindman tried to correct omissions in the transcript, but those corrections weren’t made.
The bottom line is that many more people already support the impeachment and removal of Trump from office than in any previous presidential impeachment.
The Republican members of Congress have found out they are all standing together on a sinking ship. And even rats have sense enough to abandon a sinking ship.
Jerry L. Payne
Ripley