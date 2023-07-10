LETTER: Jill Browning Jul 10, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor,I would like to congratulate Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., coal lobbyist Chris Hamilton, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.Their push back against proposed power plant emission regulations has driven another family out of our state. My family.The mother and father are college graduates. The children are gifted.Two of the children have asthma. They have each required hospitalization for their asthma this year. Their pulmonologist recommended that they leave the state for the health of their children.West Virginia air is causing our children (and adults) to be sick.West Virginia water is polluted with forever chemicals. Stories you might like LETTER: Charles McElwee LETTER: Social Security has proven to be good for all Americans LETTER: John W. Doyle LETTER: Deadbeat Jim Justice is an embarrassment to WV Doctors are telling people to leave.Tourists won’t want to visit an unhealthy state.The tax base is leaving.West Virginia politicians need to join the 21st century and work to remove these pollutants from our environment, support clean, renewable energy and quit thinking about lining their own pockets.Jill BrowningCharleston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Medicine Ecology Energy Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesMarion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WVHuggins releases statement, says 'WVU did not handle the situation appropriately'Huggins' story yet to reach a conclusionJehovah's Witnesses return to Charleston for conventionWest Virginia University-Bob Huggins drama is far from overMadison native’s Appalachia Untold provides platform to local country artistsStatehouse Beat: When the claw-back comes for state, JusticeFederal funding to support research, education in cybersecurity at Marshall, WVSUCharleston new home of World Scouting MuseumWVU picks up point guard from transfer portal Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety Children's programs heat up this summer at Kanawha County Public Library Robert Saunders: Fishing Excuses 101 More sites added to the West Virginia Waterfall Trail