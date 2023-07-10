Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor,

I would like to congratulate Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., coal lobbyist Chris Hamilton, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you