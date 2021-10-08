We all know this year has not been good for Gov. Jim Justice. After such a strong start, where West Virginia was feted for its vaccination rates, Justice has floundered through many efforts at getting recalcitrant residents to be vaccinated.
We know he tried with his stereotyped lotteries, replete with prizes all red-blooded West Virginian’s wanted. He even thinks the lotteries were successes, although the only being who enjoyed it was Babydog. Does his dog stick its head out of the window of the airplane as Justice flies across the state to glad hand the lucky winners of his vaccine lotteries?
It’s not Justice’s fault the West Virginia House of Delegates rejected his prize proposal for eliminating the state income tax by a unanimous margin. It can only go up from there when he proposes the same stale panacea next year.
Jim, baby, listen, you might think it good to be featured on so many cable new shows. Have you figured out they are laughing at you? Have you figured out that your folksy shtick just doesn’t play well, even in your own state?
Justice has the privilege of reinforcing the negative stereotypes of West Virginians and driving us even further down the economic dead end this state seems determined to take. Hope he’s having fun driving our clown car.