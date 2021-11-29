Gov. Jim Justice’s utter dereliction of duty has cost West Virginia nearly 2,000 lives since the start of the delta variant surge over the summer.
In spite of the governor’s mismanagement of the crisis by firing the one person capable of organizing an effective response early in the pandemic and failure to use effective methods to improve vaccination rates after they became available, the state’s COVID-19 case rate had fallen to a relatively low level by July.
This was no victory for Justice because, on his watch, West Virginia went from first to last nationally in immunizations, as he removed all mandates to protect vulnerable and unvaccinated people from disease. While he wrung his hands and claimed he could do nothing except flit around the state handing out trinkets with Babydog (a program that had no effect, other than wasting a lot of our money that could have gone for something useful), case rates began climbing. Soon, West Virginia led the nation in new case rates.
Mandates work. Sure, not everyone will wear a mask if required, just as not everyone wears seat belts, even though it’s the law. However, more people use masks if required, just as seat belt laws save lives. Workplace vaccination mandates save employee lives, keep businesses open and also protect their customers. School mask mandates protect teachers and children, as well as their parents.
When deaths predictably began to surge in mid-August, West Virginia had lost 3,000 people to COVID-19. Thanks to the governor’s inaction, the number now stands at 4,837.