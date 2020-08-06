Editor:
We’re told we’re “running out of money,” in respect to Social Security, the U.S. Postal Service or COVID-19 relief efforts. A remark from last Saturday’s paper, attributed to an out-of-work mom with nothing to feed her kids but breakfast cereal, read “Money is not a resource that can be depleted. It’s a man-made thing: If you need more, [you can] print more.” That’s a simple statement of fact.
The U.S. government is not like a household, or even a state. It prints money first, and then taxes it back, to protect against inflation, and inflation is simply having too few people or resources to carry out the business of the economy.
Stephanie Kelton, formerly an economics adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., points out that a federally funded, guaranteed job for everyone who needs one could solve several problems at once — a decent living for everyone, a wage floor as businesses compete for workers with the government, a workforce to help COVID-19 screening and case-tracking efforts, repair infrastructure, care for elderly shut-ins and aid in the build-out of structures and tech required to limit and adapt to climate change.
By adding back to our resources, these measures should actually reduce the risk of inflation. A national balanced budget is a bad, old economic idea flattering below-the-surface aims of the super-wealthy while hobbling efforts to deal with COVID-19 and climate change. It’s time to try some new economic ideas.
Regan Quinn
Charleston