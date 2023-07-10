Pipeline deal full of numerous problems
Editor,
Now that Sen. Joe Manchin’s pipeline deal is done, I have a two-page, self-congratulatory letter from him, in which he boasts “On June 1, 2023, I proudly voted for the Fiscal Responsibility Act because it included many of my priorities, including (1) preventing economic default, (2) restoring fiscal responsibility and (3) promoting American Energy Independence with completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”
First, “another day older and deeper in debt” is hardly a solution to preventing economic default.
Second, the continued orgy of so-called “defense” spending gobbles up over half of every federal dollar and is exempt from any meaningful audit or oversight. Ignoring this disgrace compromises our national security and enables the illusion of “restoring fiscal responsibility” that Manchin, D-W.Va., takes credit for.
Third, promoting energy independence with the MVP is penny wise and dollar foolish. The environmental crisis we live in is already way beyond any serious attempt to describe it in terms of dollars lost. The tag-along amendments allowing the MVP to proceed without challenge in court guarantees that the abuses and dangers already suffered will be continued and multiplied.
Will we have to be choking to death on the air and poisoned to death by the water before we see that energy independence is an empty, fraudulent ideal?
Sens. Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., say the pipeline should be finished because it is so close to completion but how is a complete disaster any better than an incomplete one? This project will wipe out the benefits of some recent environmental rehabilitation efforts and keep West Virginia in its traditional role as an exploited sacrifice zone. Our congressional delegation is selling us to the profiteers.
John W. Doyle
Charleston
Golden is golden with recent op-ed
Editor,
I commend Joseph Golden, of Beckley, for his excellent op-ed “West Virginia continues to fail its people,” published in the June 21 edition of the Gazette-Mail.
I very much agree with Golden’s analysis of how the state is failing its people with “deep systemic problems” that are not being addressed by our government leaders, causing a mass exodus from West Virginia of our younger generations.
Charles McElwee
Charleston
Another family leaving state over
emmissions regulation push back
Editor,
I would like to congratulate Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., coal lobbyist Chris Hamilton, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
Their push back against proposed power plant emission regulations has driven another family out of our state. My family.
The mother and father are college graduates. The children are gifted.
Two of the children have asthma. They have each required hospitalization for their asthma this year. Their pulmonologist recommended that they leave the state for the health of their children.
West Virginia air is causing our children (and adults) to be sick.
West Virginia water is polluted with forever chemicals.
Doctors are telling people to leave.
Tourists won’t want to visit an unhealthy state.
The tax base is leaving.
West Virginia politicians need to join the 21st century and work to remove these pollutants from our environment, support clean, renewable energy and quit thinking about lining their own pockets.
Jill Browning
Charleston