Psychiatrist misses mark with quote
Editor:
The following quote from psychiatrist Gordon Livingston appeared on the opinion page of the Gazette-Mail on July 13:
“It is our determination to overcome fear and discouragement that constitutes the only effective antidote to the sense of powerlessness over unwanted feelings.”
The sense of powerlessness over unwanted feelings is what I would call major depression. “Determination to overcome” is an effective response for someone who is not clinically depressed, but is coping with the normal ups and downs of life in a functional way.
Advice like this is commonly heard by people suffering with very real overwhelming depression: “Determine to overcome it,” “Suck it up,” “Get a life,” “Get over it.” It only adds guilt to the load a depressed person must carry. There is no such thing as “the only effective antidote” for major depression. It is a crippling and often invisible disease. There are very effective drugs to help it but they don’t cure it. Some might find counseling helpful. Many do not.
I respect the need to make determined efforts to overcome the fear and discouragement but those efforts are often impossible without powerful medicines, careful professional management, family and community support.
To me, the quote shows how society and even our respected experts can fail to grasp what depression is all about. Do not define us. We can do that for ourselves. We need helpers who respect us and do “nothing about us without us.”
John W. Doyle
Charleston
Keep up the good work,
Senator Manchin
Editor,
I want to thank Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for working to reach a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but we can’t stop there.
I encourage him to lead on efforts to invest in tax credits for clean energy, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing and more, and make sure that West Virginia benefits from these good jobs and expanded economic opportunities.
The Mountain State is already seeing growth in clean energy including new solar and wind power increasingly powering our small business, as well as a growing manufacturing sector.
Our state can lead the way in this new clean and green era. We can achieve both economic prosperity for West Viginians while caring and honoring our Madre Tierra -Mother Earth.
Senator Manchin, I hope we can count on your leadership to bring more of these jobs here while also helping us move to a cleaner and prosperous future.
Felipe Benitez
Berkeley Springs