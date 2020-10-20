Editor:
Just some questions.
If we are sincere about standing for the flag (as opposed to taking a knee), which flag are we sincere about standing for? Is it the American flag, as in “one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all?” Or, is it the Confederate flag?
When we fly a flag that is half American and half Confederate, are we showing disrespect to all those who gave their life or a limb or eyesight or good health to preserve “our rights?” Are we showing any degree of disrespect to them?
Is it disrespectful to burn the American flag as an individual, rather than take it to the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars to have it properly disposed of? If it is disrespectful to burn the American flag, is it, also, disrespectful to modify the American flag by putting a blue line through it or by only using half of it and displaying the other half with the Confederate stripes?
If the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are legitimate organizations, should they make a public statement about proper flag etiquette and examples of desecration of our flag? Would those organizations be imposing on an individuals’ right to burn and/or desecrate our American flag by issuing such a statement?
Is the action of a person flying a modified flag another way of saying “take a knee?”
Denny Longwell
New Martinsville