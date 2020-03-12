LETTER: Justice needs to do more to protect WV from coronavirus

Editor:
Your Thursday edition of the paper showed a headline on the new virus under the banner announcing the girls basketball tournament where the governor’s team is competing.
The article said we were waiting for confirmed cases before taking more proactive measures.
Based on a new report, at www.flattenthecurve.com, this made no sense to me. This excellent report, which I encourage everyone to read and share widely, shows how we can make a difference in the progression of this virus by moving ahead on state and personal levels.
I have also read in the national press how the virus got a foothold in Seattle and elsewhere because of the lack of testing earlier on. We cannot let that happen here. It is not paranoia to assume that carriers might be among us without their even knowing it.
We all know the high percentage of our population that is elderly and/or have pre-existing conditions that put us at high risk. We also know the limitations of our health care system, with hospital closings and fewer doctors and nurses per capita.
Our population also is disproportionately affected by lack of paid sick leave, low per capita income, lack of adequate computer and cellphone access, and other social conditions that add to our risks and create practical challenges to stocking up and staying at home.
The governor suspended the basketball tournaments Thursday, but he needs to take more action to protect all of us in our state.
We cannot give in to the legacy of fatalism that has sometimes pulled us back. We deserve the best for everyone. This guidance points to the state of the art for what we must do.
Betty Rivard
Charleston