Editor:
The annual legislative session is over, and Gov. Jim Justice’s extraordinarily thin skin and deep-rooted grievance culture were on full display for all the world to see. It’s not a good look, and it makes West Virginia look a lot more provincial than Justice desperately tries to portray it.
I can understand it to a certain extent — it must really hurt when the entire House of Delegates rejects your one big idea to save the state. That 100-0 vote must have been painful.
But that’s democracy in action. Democracy can be (very) messy. True democracy requires all sides to come together and compromise so that what results is for the greater good of all, not just the inflated self-importance of one man. Justice got an important lesson in hubris with that 100-0 vote against him, but I doubt it will take. He’s going to be too busy insulting everyone who didn’t agree with him — and trying new and desperate ways to get even with them — for the next year or so. That is another thing that doesn’t make West Virginia look good.
Monty Fowler
Huntington