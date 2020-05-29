LETTER: Kabler tweet mocking Capitol employee was ugly

Editor:
I am disappointed in the fact that the Gazette-Mail employs Phil Kabler. He specifically used his Twitter platform to boast about tormenting an employee at the Capitol. Kabler mocked the individual’s obsessive tendencies, as if autism is a joke.
His ableist actions are unacceptable and ugly. It is absolutely cruel to provoke a person with a disability.
The Capitol is a Goodwill employer, meaning they specifically employ people with disabilities.
No one should have to work in an abusive environment and no one should be bullied. I hope the Gazette-Mail will be more considerate and thoughtful when hiring reporters, and maybe take a second look at the ones they already employ.
Please hold your reporters accountable.
Kaitlyn Comer
Charleston