Editor:
School is more important than sports. Saving lives is more important than school.
Kanawha County made a grave mistake by refusing the Gov. Jim Justice’s offer to test all athletes and coaches for COVID-19.
The county school board essentially said, “We don’t want to know.”
They do not want to risk the county falling to level red for school reopening. So, they refused the offer of free testing. Not testing, for fear of positive results, seems incredibly irresponsible.
Educators should know better.
Tony Basham
Charleston