As a high school principal, I am charged with ensuring our staff has all the resources necessary to meet the needs of all students, including their physical, social and emotional needs.
The Kanawha County Schools excess Levy does just that.
The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning renovations, athletic facility upgrades and enhanced safety measures support those physical and social needs. They provide environments that are conducive to learning.
The funding for school personnel, to include our cooks, custodians, secretaries, clerks, aides, maintenance workers and specialists help us meet the needs of all students. Our counselors, therapists and psychologists support the emotional needs of our students in a post-pandemic world we have never seen before.
One phrase that is almost always detrimental to any organization is, “this is what we have always done.” However, there is one exception to this, and that is when it comes to our traditions, our morals and values that supersede change.
The Kanawha County Schools excess levy is what we have always done to support our schools and our students. Kanawha County residents have supported the Levy since 1937.
In 1937, gas was only 20 cents a gallon. When I recently stopped for gas, I paid just under $4 dollars per gallon. I paid that price because my vehicle needs it to function. The Kanawha County Schools excess levy provides for what our schools, our staff and our students need to function.
So, while I cannot tell you how to vote, I only ask that you do not leave our schools, our staff and, most importantly, our students with an empty tank.