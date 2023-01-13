Jean E. Kirkhope’s grammatically correct hatchet job on Pope Benedict XVI’s life, published as an op-ed in the Gazette-Mail, confirmed my opinion of euphemistically titled “Catholic Community of Appalachia.” Very well written. Perhaps she was educated through parochial school?
At age 92, and presumably one of those “countless priests with superiority complexes to whom parishioners unwittingly defer,” as Kirkhope wrote, I do not have the time, energy or interest in refuting, or even responding to, her litany of half-truths and errors, or her limited knowledge of Catholic theological doctrines. I am not superior to my sister-in-the-faith, but I am, perhaps, a little more gracious and better informed.
Three thoughts come to mind. The first is that hindsight is always 20/20. If Pope Benedict knew earlier what he learned later, he could have and, I think, would have satisfied some of Kirkhope’s concerns. Secondly, Euclid’s axiom, later dubbed Hitchen’s razor, states: “What is freely (gratuitously) asserted is freely (gratuitously) denied.” I wonder: Was the surname “Kirkhope” originally spelled “Kirchehope,” which in German translates to “Hope for/of the Church?” Lastly, I offer the axiom of Roman jurist Julius Paulus Prudentissimus: “Proof lies upon her who speaks, not on him who denies.”
I take delight in the thought that I will not be around to see Kirkhope’s comments on my obituary.
Msgr. P. Edward Sadie
Former pastor and rector of the Catholic Co-Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, in Charleston