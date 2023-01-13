Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

Jean E. Kirkhope’s grammatically correct hatchet job on Pope Benedict XVI’s life, published as an op-ed in the Gazette-Mail, confirmed my opinion of euphemistically titled “Catholic Community of Appalachia.” Very well written. Perhaps she was educated through parochial school?

