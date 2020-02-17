LETTER: Klobuchar is the only candidate who can defeat Trump

Editor:
West Virginia voters must select a candidate who can beat Trump. Sanders and Warren will be labeled socialists, which will cost them the election.
Buttigieg’s minimal experience and inability to win more than a small city election will assure his defeat.
While Biden is experienced and a proven vote getter, the Ukraine drama will follow him throughout the campaign.
Bloomberg and Steyer have bought their way into the race, but the majority of voters will reject the idea that the billionaire who spends the most on ads is the most qualified.
Rather, Amy Klobuchar is the best candidate to challenge Trump. She was the first woman from Minnesota elected to the Senate and has been reelected twice in landslides, while decidedly winning in districts taken by Trump.
Having been in the Senate 12 years, Klobuchar has knowledge of our friends and foes and has keen insight into critical world situations. With an eye on cost and the ability to gain bipartisan support, Klobuchar looks for solutions. She has always been inclusive and will unite our country, which is critical at this time.
Amy Klobuchar has the experience, sensible agenda and proven ability to win elections, as well as the wit and poise to go toe to toe against Trump. Choose wisely.
Karen Manning
Medina, Ohio