Editor:
All my life, I have heard the phrase “the circus is in town” when the Legislature convenes in Charleston. Well, I must agree that the circus is in town as we speak and, in fact, the clowns are running a demolition derby.
If you follow the news each morning, you will note that our Legislature has proposed — and passed — some of the most disturbing and dangerous laws this state has ever seen. For instance: Online charter schools with limited oversight from the state and payments to parents who send their children to private schools or home-school their children. This places a serious financial drain on the public schools.
There’s a bill to roll back regulations governing chemical tanks located near drinking water intakes; a bill to require power companies to maintain excessive stockpiles of coal to help coal companies, such as Gov. Jim Justice owns.
However, the most outrageous bill has to be the one to eliminate the state income tax, which provides more than 40% of state operating revenue. To offset the loss of this money, they will raise taxes on many items, not the least is the 1.9% increase on sales tax.
Who will be hurt the most from this plan? Obviously, the low-income citizens of our state.
Removing the state income tax does not help them, because they do not make enough money to pay income tax. They do, however, have to purchase products and materials, and would now pay more for them.
Businesses along the border of the state will be seriously affected by the sales tax increase, and this will affect their ability to keep employees on the payroll.
Yes, folks, the circus is in town and will leave a lot of elephant dung when it leaves.
Noble Wayne Lanham
Poca