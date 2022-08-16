Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has robbed Americans of the ability to make the personal — and intensely private — decision about whether or not to become a parent, West Virginians who can become pregnant are at the mercy of the state Legislature.
The current impasse between the House of Delegates and state Senate on a proposed abortion ban gives legislators a second chance to do the right thing for their constituents. Please stand up for our personal freedom, including reproductive freedom and the right to safe, legal abortion in West Virginia.
We deserve to make health care decisions in consultation with our medical providers, families and faiths — not politicians.
Victims of rape and incest — and those with wanted but doomed pregnancies — deserve compassion. To make no exceptions for these circumstances is cruel and sadistic.
Banning abortion won’t eliminate the need for abortion, it will only put essential and potentially lifesaving care out of reach. Relative to the concern for fetal safety and protection, there has been little discussion about the risks of pregnancy, the dangers it poses to a woman’s health or the damage it can do, especially to children’s bodies.
Don’t play politics with peoples’ lives. Give thoughtful consideration to what will happen if this bill passes. Trust and listen to medical professionals. Act with empathy and compassion and vote no on HB 302.