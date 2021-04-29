Editor:
Cathy Kunkel was right in her Gazette-Mail op-ed about the effect of the state Legislature’s and Charleston City Council’s ill-conceived efforts to legislate away drug addicts. They will not reduce drug addiction or prevent transmission of HIV and hepatitis C. The scientific evidence says they will make it worse.
The mayor and council know full well their actions will result in more deaths of people suffering from drug addiction. And slowly, from HIV, hepatitis and occasional overdoses.
Policymakers have choices. They can listen to good science and help prevent the spread of serious contagious diseases, or they can take the side of the virus. I used to think our city leaders were better.
Charles P. Schade
Charleston