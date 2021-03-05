Editor:
Is the West Virginia Legislature trying to drive us away?
We’ve lived and paid taxes in other states, and we have lived in West Virginia for more than 25 years.
Reading the regressive bills in the Legislature, we’re considering moving elsewhere.
The Republican lawmakers seem to be working for the very rich and special interests, rather than for regular people. They are degrading the quality of life in this state.
Taking money from public schools to support private “education” of questionable quality? Raising taxes on everything else to give the rich an income tax break, but still having a huge state deficit? (Not very good at basic math.) Putting professionals in health departments under the control of county commissions? Outlawing local regulations to reduce plastic waste? Mandating expensive, high-polluting coal power plants, thereby raising our electric bills, as well as hurting the environment? Going backwards on criminal justice reforms? Removing protections for small hospitals? Reducing storage tank regulations? (Do you remember the chemical spill and its huge impact on people’s lives and on tourism?)
We’ve paid higher income tax, and we’ve paid lower, but this Legislature is the worst we’ve seen at putting special interests over the needs of the people. Its actions will drive retirees and young people away.
Helen Baker
Frankford