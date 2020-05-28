LETTER: Letter writer was very 'Ayn-Randian' on personal responsibility

Editor:

In response to an op-ed in the Gazette-Mail from Sens. Glenn Jeffries and Richard Lindsay, a letter to the editor stated that “personal responsibility” is at the heart of COVID-19 health disparities. “Personal responsibility” is a very timely issue — considering the boundless lack of social responsibility of certain affluent Americans today.

It is socially responsible to wear a mask to protect others from one’s own potential infection; socially responsible to tell the truth about how higher taxation of the wealthy increases national prosperity; socially responsible to aid — not hinder — efforts to effectively meet the greater wave of calamity that follows this epidemic — climate change.

Certain affluent people with “household names” fail utterly in this regard. Instead, through their paid scribblers, think tanks and astroturf organizations, they promote venomous “Ayn-Randian” propositions, such as those embodied in this letter writer’s protest against feeding poor West Virginia children during the COVID-19 epidemic. To put it in Rand’s own words: “It was the morality of altruism that undercut America and is now destroying her.” To which all real Americans should cry B.S.

Regan Quinn

Charleston

