In response to Rafe Godfrey and his column in the Gazette-Mail on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., he makes good points, but I would add a note of caution.
First, it is not valid to suggest that all who have accumulated wealth by hard work or careful management are bad, not thoughtful or not positive contributors to society. Also, to suggest that incomes made in the coal industry — or any other industry — are tainted is unfair and alienates too many worthy and thoughtful citizens.
Moreover, those who maintain that low-income citizens who receive help from the government are unworthy but that businesses that receive various government subsidies are not, miss the point, too.
However, the hourly-rate comments Godfrey mentioned are valid and need to be continually emphasized. I would suggest, though, that the following comparisons help illustrate the stark contrasts of the current and proposed minimum wages to the reality of living in the year 2021.
The current U.S. hourly minimum, $7.25, equals an annual salary of $15,100. The current West Virginia minimum wage, $8.75, equals an annual salary of $18,200. Manchin’s proposed minimum wage of $11, equals an annual salary of $22,800. President Joe Biden’s proposed minimum wage, $15, equals an annual salary of $31,000.
I’ll leave it up to the reader to determine which, if any, represent a “livable” wage in America in the 21st century.
These examples might bring home to our two senators what living in West Virginia is like for many of their fellow citizens and voters.