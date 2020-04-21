LETTER: Lives must not be lost to save the US economy

Editor:
President Donald Trump wants people back to work ASAP and is now urging the governors to end stay-at-home restrictions.
The scientists say we cannot possibly do that safely without more testing. Much more testing.
Trump congratulates himself that over 4,000,000 Americans have been tested. That is just over 1% of the U.S. population.
Trump says it’s up to the states to do testing.
Governors are doing all they can in dealing with the virus, and scientists say testing is severely hampered by shortages of swabs and chemical reagents.
Trump has stated he takes no responsibility for anything, and he’s been doing a great job. If former president Harry Truman were still alive, that might astonish him. The sign on Truman’s desk read: “The Buck Stops Here.”
I am listening to the scientists. Day after day, Trump’s pronouncements on the virus consist of misinformation, disinformation, nonsense and outright lies. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s medical hero, is forced to contradict him. Some people don’t like it when Dr. Fauci contradicts Trump. Apparently, some people want their medical decisions made by Trump.
I, for one, do not want my life or that of my very vulnerable grandson with cystic fibrosis endangered so the economy can flourish while people die.
Merri Morgan
Greenville