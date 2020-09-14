Editor:
I really enjoyed Bob Saunders’ recent article on the Sternwheel Regatta and what it once meant for Charleston.
The piece was both joyful and depressing, as it brought back great memories of what the regatta was at its height and what it became.
Sadly, just one more story about Charleston (the town I grew up in) and silly decisions by a mayor. It is just so frustrating watching West Virginia politicians running off any and all business as though we are not desperate for something.
At the time, I was amazed at the crowds, boats, campers, concerts, food, beer and great times (and the police easily handled the few troublemakers).
I mean, how do you screw up the regatta?
Reminds me of the decision to stop my second all-time favorite, the Blues and Brews night at the University of Charleston.
It’s incredible when I visit other cities that seem to know how to nurture a festival not how to kill it.
Jeff Bumgardner
Monroe County