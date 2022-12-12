As a person with consistent health care needs, I make a lot of trips to the pharmacy to pick up medications. As such, I’ve become familiar with “pharmacy benefit managers” and the problems they create for families, like mine.
For those unaware, benefit managers are insurance middlemen who decide what medicines patients can access and what patients pay for those medicines.
One of the main ways PBMs make money is by working with drug manufactures to secure rebates and discounts on the list price of a prescription medication and then charging patients full price, even though those savings should be passed on to consumers.
When I found this out, I was outraged, and I was worried that we were going to continue to face higher out-of-pocket costs than we should. But, after further research, I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that the West Virginia Legislature recently passed a law that requires benefit managers to pass the savings they negotiate directly back patients.
This bill officially went into effect in July, and I am grateful that our elected leaders are looking out for us.
I hope that other states’ lawmakers, and even Congress, take a lesson from West Virginia and help ensure that even more families can get the care they deserve. I know I certainly look forward to paying less at the pharmacy next year.