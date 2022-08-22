Hoppy Kercheval’s recent op-ed stating the West Virginia Legislature should rule on abortion rights and not the voters is all about the role of elected officials to represent “the best interests of their constituents and state.”
There is a problem here. It assumes that a male-dominated, Republican supermajority has respect for the rights of a woman to religious liberty and personal privacy in making the decision whether to have an abortion.
The history of anti-abortion legislation is anti-feminist. There were few to no anti-abortion laws in U.S. history until the mid-1800s, when the male-dominated American Medical Association initiated a campaign to criminalize abortion so that physicians alone had the sole discretion to perform one. Midwives and female doctors were imposing unwelcome competition upon the men. At the same time, Republicans saw an opportunity to galvanize the evangelical and Roman Catholic voters to support the Republican Party with a new anti-abortion agenda.
According to Leslie Reagan (a professor of history, medicine, gender, women’s studies and law at the University of Illinois), “the crusade proved to be a form of backlash against the shifting aspirations of women ... antifeminist at its core.”
The Legislature is in no position to make a judgement on the morality of abortion. The prerogative of an abortion decision should be that of the impregnated female and her medical provider.
Let the voters decide, and there will be no doubt about the will of the people as opposed to the political interests of an elected body. To express this will, the ballot language must be free of exceptions and time limits from conception.