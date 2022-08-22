Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

Hoppy Kercheval’s recent op-ed stating the West Virginia Legislature should rule on abortion rights and not the voters is all about the role of elected officials to represent “the best interests of their constituents and state.”

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you