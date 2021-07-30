The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

It is important that we have secure elections that represent the will of the people. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted to advance the For The People Act, a bill that would make our elections more secure, empower everyday Americans, disclose dark money, expand ethics requirements and protect the freedom for eligible Americans to vote.

I want to commend him for this vote.

Manchin should do whatever it takes to pass the For The People Act and every senator (including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.) should join him.

Decades ago, Manchin helped enact early voting in West Virginia.

I trust that he will continue to bring innovative policies to this state — like those in the For The People Act. Capito would be wise to follow his lead.

Shana Gallagher

Huntington

Recommended for you