It is important that we have secure elections that represent the will of the people. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted to advance the For The People Act, a bill that would make our elections more secure, empower everyday Americans, disclose dark money, expand ethics requirements and protect the freedom for eligible Americans to vote.
I want to commend him for this vote.
Manchin should do whatever it takes to pass the For The People Act and every senator (including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.) should join him.
Decades ago, Manchin helped enact early voting in West Virginia.
I trust that he will continue to bring innovative policies to this state — like those in the For The People Act. Capito would be wise to follow his lead.
Shana Gallagher
Huntington