Editor:
As a person who lives with the autoimmune disease lupus, I was very encouraged to hear President Joe Biden’s commitment to lowering drug prices, as expressed in his April 28 speech.
To treat lupus, I need the prescription drug Benlysta (which costs more than $35,000) to stay well enough to work and attend nursing school. Without this drug, my immune system attacks my healthy tissue, resulting in painful inflammation that damages my skin, joints, blood vessels and brain.
Having consistent medication is a huge deal for people like me with chronic, lifelong conditions. But I am always trying to figure out how to afford my medication. In the past, I’ve had to stop taking it altogether, patch together funding or switch from critical drugs that my doctors prescribed me to take to less-effective medications.
Thankfully, the House of Representatives has reintroduced a bill that would allow Medicare to directly negotiate for lower drug prices. This is a big deal.
I hope Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will help pass this legilsation.
Ashley Suder
Morgantown