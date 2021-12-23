The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

If Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has indeed killed the passage of the Build Back Better bill, then I must ask why he is so opposed to helping his West Virginia constituents.

His coal conflict of interest is showing.

The seniors who are just on Supplemental Security Income needed that bill to get hearing aids and other things. Why is Manchin denying us?

Allan Tweddle

Charleston

Recommended for you