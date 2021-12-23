LETTER: Manchin betrays West Virginians for his own coal interests Dec 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:If Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has indeed killed the passage of the Build Back Better bill, then I must ask why he is so opposed to helping his West Virginia constituents.His coal conflict of interest is showing.The seniors who are just on Supplemental Security Income needed that bill to get hearing aids and other things. Why is Manchin denying us?Allan TweddleCharleston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: Restaurant picks up The Block's employeesCalhoun on WVU: ‘I really like their team’Hoppy Kercheval: Some line must've been crossed with Manchin (Opinion)Marshall football: Herd inquires about Gator Bowl vacancySupply chain problems have delayed Slack Street, transit mall projectsWVU basketball: Dominant second half carries WVU past Youngstown State 82-52Dan Heyman: Why Build Back Better wouldn't increase inflation (Opinion)Federal audit finds Department of Energy at risk of wasting funds on carbon capture and storage projectsPrep football: Spring Valley's Ty Bartrum wins Lee, Huff awardsCharleston adds sculptures to Slack Plaza Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 23, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar