Recently, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine as genocide — perhaps the most heinous aspect of warfare.
Thank you, senators, for your conviction to point out and label the reality of what’s happening to the Ukrainian population. Unfortunately, the International Monetary Fund identifies upwards of 40 countries as fragile, conflict-affected and in danger of open warfare with susceptiblilities to atrocities and genocide.
Unbeknownst to most U.S. citizens, and many members of Congress, there are three under-resourced funds in America’s State Department that anticipate (Atrocities Prevention), intervene (Complex Crises) and reconcile conflicting parties (Reconciliation Programs) in distressed countries. With the application of the nonmilitary tools in these programs, our Foreign Service professionals can diffuse outright warfare, save lives and salvage development with much greater efficiency and more cost-effectiveness than military or humanitarian intervention.
This year, funding of these programs even with a modest increase would amount to $131 million combined. That’s less than the cost of one F-22 fighter plane.
Both Manchin and Capito sit on the Senate Appropriations Committee. (Go West Virginia!). We ask the senators to support these programs and see that they are funded. Let’s save lives, protect development, keep our men and women in uniform out of harm’s way and pave the path of peace and prosperity under the U.S. flag wherever we can.