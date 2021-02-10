Editor:
I urge Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to convict Donald Trump. I remember watching the news coverage on Jan. 6 and being so concerned about both senators and their wonderful staffs. And, they do have wonderful staffs. Even if I am calling to disagree with a position they’ve taken, they have always been very courteous.
Back to the trial. First, it is constitutional to try someone after they have left office. Google William W. Belknap to find a precedent for this. Second, the Senate is trying Trump for crimes he committed while in office. The fact that he no longer is in office is irrelevant. Third, Donald Trump’s connection to the events of Jan. 6 is clear and straight out of his own mouth. He spoke. His supporters attacked because of what he said. Fourth, they must convict, to set a precedent for future presidents that such behavior will not be tolerated.
Imagine, if you will, a future president who is as evil as Trump but a lot smarter. Consider what harm could take place near the end of a term of such a person.
Finally, I ask Capito and Manchin to convict because conviction opens the way to a vote to disqualify Trump from seeking federal office ever again.
The senators, like me, are parents who got through the toddler-meltdown stage of rearing children. We corrected their misbehaviors by sending clear messages that they would not be tolerated again. Trump is a misbehaving toddler. For the sake of the country, his behavior must not be tolerated again.
Convict. Disqualify.
Carrie Swing
South Charleston