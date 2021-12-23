LETTER: Manchin is Nero, fiddling while Rome burned Dec 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Regarding Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announcing he will vote against the Build Back Better Act — history should teach future generations that Nero fiddled while Rome burned.Don CohenCharleston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: Restaurant picks up The Block's employeesCalhoun on WVU: ‘I really like their team’Hoppy Kercheval: Some line must've been crossed with Manchin (Opinion)Marshall football: Herd inquires about Gator Bowl vacancyDan Heyman: Why Build Back Better wouldn't increase inflation (Opinion)Supply chain problems have delayed Slack Street, transit mall projectsWVU basketball: Dominant second half carries WVU past Youngstown State 82-52Federal audit finds Department of Energy at risk of wasting funds on carbon capture and storage projectsCharleston adds sculptures to Slack PlazaPress Virginia returns as West Virginia pulls away from Youngstown State Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 23, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar