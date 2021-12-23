The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Editor:

Regarding Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announcing he will vote against the Build Back Better Act — history should teach future generations that Nero fiddled while Rome burned.

Don Cohen

Charleston

