Editor:
I voted for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.. I was not voting for the Democrat, I was voting for democracy. My belief that government is for the people drove my vote.
I read Manchin’s op-ed in Sunday’s edition of the Gazette-Mail, and I am confused. Voting rights are the issue. He says the right to vote is fundamental but the filibuster always becomes part of the conversation. The person playing politics is Manchin. As he tries to explain away his affinity to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., he loses all credibility. One cannot support bipartisanship and also support Mitch McConnell.
The right to vote is fundamental. Nothing should get in the way. The government of the United States of America has a responsibility to make sure every state respects its voters and makes it easier, never harder, to vote. I think the For the People Act should pass.
Julia Neenan
Charleston