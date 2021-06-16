Editor:
Today, politicians of both parties are playing Americans against each other to stay in office. For example, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a rich senator, is pushing against the For the People Act, which most West Virginians want to see passed, and is pushing against ending the filibuster, a supermajority requirement added by accident that makes it impossible to pass bipartisan legislation.
Here’s how our country has gotten so corrupt and how Manchin is standing in the way of fixing it, and fixing democracy in the process.
The For the People Act would make sure that those who donate to political campaigns and political ads are disclosed and known, it would try to stop campaign finance corruption, try to stop legalized bribery and the revolving door, it would stop voter suppression like reducing polling station numbers, voter roll purges and felon disenfranchisement, and it would end gerrymandering, drawing congressional districts to favor one political party over another.
But Manchin is against it, because he is for a corrupt system. He says he wants to support bipartisanship, but his stance is creating more problems and pressure and more partisanship. Bipartisanship is not always a good thing. After all, the Fugitive Slave Act was part of a bipartisan compromise. What we need is nonpartisanship, not bipartisanship.
Brendan Wissinger
Mount Union, Pa.