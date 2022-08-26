The propaganda of the 1% would have us believe that we have to vote for the conservative centrist or we will get the far-right wacko. The trouble with voting the lesser of two evils is that both candidates are funded by the wealthy, so neither candidate is working for the people.
Regardless of who wins, we end up with a government for and by the wealthy doing next to nothing to address the problems of the people. Voters see little difference between the candidates and vote on wedge issues or stop voting altogether.
There also is a nonsense narrative about finding candidates in the center who appeal to red and blue voters, especially in red states. Look how many candidates around the country are winning by turning down wealthy donors and running on the peoples’ agenda, which is neither red or blue and certainly not some compromise between the two.
The wealthy want us to believe that we have to compromise at some mid-point between conservative and liberal, if we are going to protect what little we have left. Baloney!
We do not have to compromise on issues of rights, justice, basic needs, the effect of climate change, living wage, health care, education, housing, etc. These are the basic functions of government, and red people and blue people need them equally. We need to overcome this red/blue gridlock and get to making government at all levels work for us so we can get action on the issues important to real people.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is not helping with this agenda at all. In fact, he is operating in the same manner as West Virginia politicians of the past centuries who kept West Virginians poor, unhealthy and uneducated. Manchin sees his job as doing what’s necessary to keep his wealthy funders giving him money, the conservatives willing to vote for him, voters thinking of him as the lesser of two evils and putting it all together to push his own political career.
Manchin’s real job should be to work for the people, but that is nowhere on his list.