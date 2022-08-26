Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

The propaganda of the 1% would have us believe that we have to vote for the conservative centrist or we will get the far-right wacko. The trouble with voting the lesser of two evils is that both candidates are funded by the wealthy, so neither candidate is working for the people.

