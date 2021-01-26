Editor:
I saw in a Washington Times article, that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was "open" to statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The article also mentioned that Manchin would hold firm on other beliefs and would not vote to do away with the filibuster or "pack" the Supreme Court.
I have to ask: If Manchin would vote to include these two new states, both with two new senators, all of whom probably would be Democrats in the new progressive mold, how can Manchin hold firm on protecting what he considers important and worth preserving?
And that is not considering the other aspects of the Democratic Party platform they are very open to advertise, not the least of which is their overt enmity toward the coal and natural gas industry -- one of West Virginia's proudest traditions and symbol of her toughness and independence.
I hope Manchin will listen to the voices of his home state and remember the needs and concerns of her people and history. If Manchin allows four new votes in the Senate, I cannot help but feel that he will make a mockery of his lifetime of service to West Virginia, as well as diminish the state's voice in the affairs of the country.
Mark Glass
Wheeling