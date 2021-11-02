“Mountaineers are Always Free.” We are an independent, freedom-loving people, not wanting excessive government dependency or control over our lives. We remember our historic opposition to “tax revenuers.”
My recollection is that, of all of Sen. Joe Manchin’s years of service to our state, he has lost only one major election. That was in a primary race for governor in 1996. His opponent then was a liberal wanting to increase the size, scope and regulation of government, while Manchin stood for the conservative values of West Virginia.
Back then, that election led to the reelection of one of only a few Republican governors in our lifetime. If it had been Manchin in the general election in 1996, I am not sure Cecil Underwood would have won by the margin he did.
My message is for Manchin, D-W.Va., to please represent the values of West Virginians, not the liberal values of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., so we Mountaineers can continue the values special to our state. Let others represent the left, those of New York or California, so Manchin’s heritage will be that of a true Mountain State representative.
Manchin must oppose the spending monstrosity of Build Back Better or any version of it as we remember our state motto.