Editor:
In his Gazette-Mail op-ed, “Why I’m voting against the For the People Act,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., lays out the crux of the matter in the first two sentences.
“The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics. Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner,” Manchin writes.
Yet, Republicans across the nation are doing exactly that, interfering with the right to vote in a partisan manner. They are doing so in a very deliberate and blatant way.
For instance, there’s this from a June 2 article in The Washington Post: “As of mid-May, 14 states had enacted 22 laws with provisions that create new hurdles to vote, and another 61 such bills were still advancing in 18 states, according to the Brennan Center.” This is a clear threat to democracy.
Manchin is holding on to the filibuster as a bipartisan approach. Yet, even the conservative newspaper in Morgantown, The Dominion Post, in a June 6 editorial said, “Manchin still hasn’t budged on the filibuster, but perhaps the failure of the Jan. 6 commission will make him see that a Republican Senate minority led by [Mitch] McConnell will never allow Democratically-favored legislation to pass, no matter how bipartisan or publicly popular.”
Manchin must realize it is unfortunate but true that the Republicans have approved their judges and refused to consider Democrats. And, now they are crushing voter rights nationwide. The time is almost gone to protect our democracy. It is almost too late. The “Big Lie” needs to be stopped while we still can by removing the filibuster.
Duane Nichols
Stewartstown