Editor:
Since it was established 50 years ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been tasked with safeguarding our health and protecting the environment.
Its mandate has never been more important than it is now.
As a mother of two, it is so important for me to be able to place my trust in officials who actively seek to protect my children’s health and future. Michael Regan, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the EPA, has demonstrated his commitment to clean air, clean water and a stable climate, and he will uphold the integrity of the EPA based on the foundation of the best available science.
Regan has shown that he is up for the challenge of launching us into a clean-energy, zero-pollution, climate-stable future through an equitable and just transition to a clean and prosperous economy.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has pushed back on some of Biden’s environmental actions. But now is the time for him to focus on getting the EPA up and running, with an inspiring leader at the helm.
I urge Manchin to support and confirm Michael Regan to be EPA administrator. And I invite all West Virginians to join me in requesting that Manchin take meaningful climate action and fulfill his obligation to his constituents by fighting for breathable air, drinkable water and a thriving environment for our future generations.
Leah Barbor
Hillsboro